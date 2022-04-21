Food & Drink: Top Brazilian chef Chef Mariana Valentini makes special menu for one night at Restaurant Les Enfants Terribles

Renowned Brazilian Chef Mariana Valentini will be visiting Montreal with the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada as part of a trade mission at the SIAL conference. The organization works to promote and celebrate trade between both Brazil and Canada.
The top Brazilian chef will be making a special menu for one night with Brazilian ingredients and flavours. He'll be joining Montreal's Chef Rodrigo at Restaurant Les Enfants Terribles.
Mariana Valentini has over 20 years of experience in professional kitchens. She started her career at Carlota and then managed the kitchen at Parthenon Times Square. Subsequently, Chef Mariana Valentini commanded the kitchen of Café Jornal and was the head chef at the Le Campane and Palazzo Ravizza restaurants, in Siena, Italy. When she returned to Brazil, she headed the kitchen at La Risotteria Alessandro Segato. In 2008, she opened her first restaurant, Valentina, and was nominated as Best New Chef by Prazeres da Mesa Magazine. In addition to recording three seasons of the show Cozinha Caseira, on Fox. She opened her second restaurant, Brodo, in 2013, which she sold last year to focus solely on teaching and consulting.
