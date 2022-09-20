Food & Drink: Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay is now available in Québec

Say hello to one of the easiest ways to get your order at Starbucks! In a recent press release, Starbucks Canada announced that customers will now be able to use the company’s leading mobile ordering feature, Mobile Order & Pay, at over 70 participating stores in la belle province, Québec.
Seamlessly integrated into Starbucks world-class mobile app and Starbucks® Rewards loyalty program, mobile ordering is a fast and easy way for Starbucks customers to order ahead, pay and pick up their purchases at their local Starbucks. Now available in Québec at participating Starbucks stores, Mobile Order & Pay provides the same exceptional Starbucks Experience customers have in-stores, including the ability to customize orders in the Starbucks app, earn Stars that can be redeemed for free food or beverage
items, and pick up their handcrafted beverage made by a Starbucks barista, all with the added convenience and speed of placing and paying for your order in advance.
“We know our customers in Quebec crave convenience and being able to use their Starbucks app to order ahead has been one of their top requests over the years,” says Loic Lebrat, regional director of operations of Quebéc and Ottawa, Starbucks Canada, in the same release. “We are thrilled to now provide this experience to our customers in Québec in French, making this a truly national offering, as well as all the benefits it unlocks for them. Mobile Order & Pay enables customers to choose which experience is right for them as they go about their day, save time, get their favourite Starbucks beverage and food items, and enjoy Starbucks Rewards in a new, much more rewarding way.”
- Jennifer Cox
