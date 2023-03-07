Food & Drink: Starbucks launches not one but TWO new drinks for spring - here's a sneak peek!

Starting today, Starbucks is introducing the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte for a limited time, available in stores across Canada. Also new this season is the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew, which permanently joins the menu.
Canadians are in for a sweet treat this spring with the introduction of the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte! Matcha green tea is paired with the familiar flavour of strawberry, for a taste of spring in every sip. Strawberry flavoured syrup is combined with matcha and oat beverage followed by adding real strawberry pieces, making it look just as good as it tastes. This Canadian exclusive beverage will be available to brighten up a rainy spring day, while supplies last.
There’s a new Cold Brew in town and it’s here to stay all year round! Joining Starbucks' permanent menu is the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with a cinnamon caramel foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping. Building on the love of Starbucks Cold Brew, which is handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat, the new beverage delivers a gorgeous cascade of cold foam that is subtly sweet and smooth.
In addition to the 2023 Spring Menu’s fresh new beverages, Starbucks is also rolling out exciting merchandise, products and Star Rewards offers:
- Featuring an eye-catching combination of bright hues, the new spring inspired drinkware collection (will be live at 2AM ET March 7) resembles a bouquet of fresh flowers.
- The fan-favourite dark roast, Starbucks® Anniversary Blend, featuring tasting notes of cedary spice and black truffle, is back again while supplies last.
- Spring is a time for renewal and change, and for the first time in 10 years, Starbucks debuts fresh new designs (will be live at 2AM ET March 7) for its whole coffee bags, inspired by the people, moments and experiences associated with each blend.
- Starbucks Reward members can celebrate the arrival of Spring with the return of Double Star Days from March 14 – March 16.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.