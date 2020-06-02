Food & Drink: Starbucks Canada celebrates Pride with NEW summer merchandise

As Starbucks Canada opens its cafe doors for grab-and-go service, customers will have access to a new summer lineup of bright and cheerful PRIDE merchandise.
According to a media release, products include a magical colour-changing cold cups and tumblers adorned with bursts of rainbow pride. Starbucks Canada is celebrating individuality and self-expression with merchandise for every personality.
Currently two-thirds of Starbucks stores across Canada are offering grab-and-go service, which means customers can go inside a cafe to place their order to go, but all in-cafe and patio seating will remain closed.
Since the onset of COVID-19, Starbucks Canada said it has tested and refined new ways of working to protect the health and well-being of its partners and customers, consistent with the guidance provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada, provincial governments and safety experts.
