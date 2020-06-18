Food & Drink: Starbucks Canada aims to reopen nearly half of stores for dine in by the end of June

Starbucks Canada is reopening cafes and patio seating for customers, aiming to have nearly half of its company-owned stores open by the end of June. The company will reopen for dine in on a community-by-community basis, starting in B.C. where 16 stores opened last week.
Starbucks is working closely with local leadership, health authorities and provincial governments as restrictions start to lift across the country. As the company rolls out dine in service, Starbucks precautionary measures will continue to prioritize partner (employee) and customer safety.
- Indoor and outdoor seating will be significantly reduced to accommodate six-foot spacing between tables and to prioritize physical distancing in the cafe lobby and customer waiting areas.
- Tables will be sanitized between each customer.
- Floor markers and signage to show customers how to navigate through the store and remain physically distant.
- A plexi-shield at the POS and handoff area as an added barrier of protection.
- Partners will wear facial coverings and adhere to Starbucks safety measures.
Customers can order to-go or to stay if seating is available. However, Starbucks will continue to pause the use of personal cups and “for here” ware as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Now that the majority of Canadian stores are open for grab-and-go, customers can walk into a cafe and pay with any method at the counter.
- Starbucks encourages downloading and using the Starbucks App for contactless payment.
- To save time, customers can also order ahead and pay with their Starbucks App. Mobile orders can be picked up at the designated handoff area inside the cafe or at the drive-thru.
