Food & Drink: St. Paddy's Day treats the whole family will love

Baskin-Robbins recently announced in a media release its featured flavour just in time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in fun and delicious new ways. The brand’s all-new flavour, Irish Cream Crunch, is now available in all Canadian locations and features a combination of Irish cream and Belgian chocolate flavoured ice cream, bites of Golden OREO cookies, and is swirled with a crunchy graham cookie ribbon.
“Millions of Canadians discover, embrace, and celebrate their Irish side every March,” said Natalie Joseph, International field Manager for Baskin-Robbins Canada, in the same release. “With this new flavour to our library, we’ll be celebrating the widely-recognized holiday with our guests all month-long while bringing back recognizable and new bold flavours like the Irish cream. We hope it brings optimism back in the air in time for spring and the warmer weather.”
To add some green to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, enjoy your own ready-made Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat, a decadent treat starting with a brownie base, mint chocolate chip ice cream, topped with Oreo cookies pieces, drizzled with fudge, and topped with marshmallow. Or, grab a refreshing Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake.
Order your St. Paddy’s Day cake from your favourite Baskin Robbins locations or by visiting their website.
- Jennifer Cox
