Food & Drink: Quebec’s GoGo Quinoa creates Canada’s first ever plastic neutral cereal line

GoGo Quinoa is on a drive to substantially reduce their plastic footprint with progressive action. In a recent press release, the Quebec-based company disclosed that they are one of the first in Canada to join rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform and Coalition dedicated to reducing waste and restoring nature’s balance. As part of this initiative, GoGo Quinoa launched Canada’s first-ever Plastic Neutral cereal line, which has won a CTAQ Award and just been nominated for the Retail Council of Canada’s Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards.
New Sustainability Advisor, Amanda Bravo-Mendoza, has led this drive to reduce the company's plastic footprint by eliminating nearly 14 tons of plastic in under two years through the implementation of different strategies according to each line of products attributes. The goal is to transition the company to compostable packaging on many of its products to further lessen their plastic usage – an initiative that not only greatly reduces the amount of plastic produced but also slashes the use of fossil fuel to create these plastics, thus decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.
"As someone with a long term passion for environmental protection, I decided to take responsibility in our hands by reducing our plastic footprint with a series of innovative, pioneering eco-initiatives," she said in the same release. "I hope our work and successes can help keep the planet healthy, while inspiring other companies like ours to realise what’s possible. This is just the tip of the eco-iceberg for what’s in store at GoGo Quinoa."
- Jennifer Cox
