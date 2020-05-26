Food & Drink: Perfect Summer Smoothie Recipes + Healthy Vegan Ice Cream

Smoothies are my all-time favorite drink anytime of year, but there’s something about a smoothie in the summer that is just oh-so-delicious!
They are the perfect way to get in some extra fiber, healthy fats and protein. And, they’re so versatile! You can truly throw in any fruit and it will always taste different.
Here’s a quick reference guide that you can follow:
Choose the liquid – water, coconut water, or a dairy-free milk
Choose your greens – kale, spinach, parsley, swiss chard, collards, etc.
Choose your fruit – banana, apple, berries, mango, strawberries, etc.
Choose your fat/protein – hemp seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, nut butters, avocado, etc.
Also, keep in mind: If you prefer a thicker drink, add less liquid. If you prefer a thinner drink, add more liquid!
That’s a simple guide to help get started, but there’s really no right or wrong when it comes to blending up a smoothie!
Here are a few of my all-time favorite summer smoothie recipes:
Tropical Delight:
- 1⁄2 pineapple, cored
- 2 peaches, pitted
- 3 mangoes, pitted
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 leaves of kale
- 1 cup coconut water
As the name suggests, this smoothie is very tropical! It’s full of flavour and so refreshing on a hot summer day. I love to drink this for lunch, or with my lunch!
Very Berry Purple:
- 2 cups blueberries
- 2 cups of strawberries
- 2 cup grapes
- 2 cups of raspberries
- 1/2 cup of blackberries
- Handful of spinach
- 1⁄2 cup coconut water
This smoothie truly has the most beautiful color – it’s bright purple, and it tastes just as good as it looks! If you love berries, you will adore this one!
Chocolate Banana Goodness:
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 tbsp. nut butter
- A few pitted dates or 1 tps. maple syrup
- 2 tbsp. raw cacao
- 1 1/2 cup non-dairy milk
- 5-6 crushed ice cubes
As a chocolate lover, this one never disappoints! It’s so rich and delicious. I absolutely love this smoothie for breakfast!
BONUS: Easy Vegan Ice Cream
This ice cream is cruelty free, raw vegan, healthy, delicious and super easy to make!
All you need is one simple ingredient: frozen bananas.
To form the ice cream base, you want to begin by peeling the bananas and placing them in the freezer overnight. Then, once frozen, add them in your blender and blend until it forms a creamy, soft-serve texture.
If you want to flavour your ice cream, throw in extra ingredients while blending! You can get creative and add in various fruits and powders to create the flavours you desire!
For some vegan ice cream recipe ideas, check out this blog post!
So, there you have it! A quick reference guide to the perfect smoothie, 3 recipe ideas and a bonus “how-to” vegan ice cream! I hope you give these smoothies a try and enjoy them as much as I do!
Now that you have everything you need to get started, I challenge you to drink one smoothie a day for the rest of the summer!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
