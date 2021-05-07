Manba, a Montreal-based nut butter brand based on a traditional Haitian recipe, has created the ultimate brunch menu item: the Croissant French Toast Spicy Peanut Butter Drizzle. Unlike regular French toast, this recipe calls for the use of croissants, and adds a little spicy touch thanks to spicy peanut butter!
Ingredients
French Toast
1/2 cup milk (any works, but coconut milk is recommended for richness)
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp cinnamon
2 tbsp maple syrup
2 croissants, cut in half horizontally
1 tbsp coconut oil or butter
Toppings
Manba Spicy Peanut Butter
Sliced strawberries
Chopped peanuts
Powdered sugar
Instructions
In a medium-sized bowl, combine milk, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon and maple syrup. Whisk to combine.
Dip croissant halves into the egg mixture coating well.
Melt coconut oil or butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add the croissant halves and cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
Spread some peanut butter on two halves. Top with strawberries and the other 2 croissant halves. Drizzle with more peanut butter. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts and powdered sugar.
