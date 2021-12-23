Food & Drink: Hot new restaurants in and around Montreal

The closing of certain restaurant establishments in and around Montreal totally bummed me out. Some of them were older than I am! So the recent string of new and innovative restaurant openings has me quite giddy! They could never replace what we’ve lost, of course, but the circle of life continues. And with creative cabarets and fun fusions, we have much to be excited about!
1) TIRAMISU: From the streets of Italy, straight to the heart of … Chinatown? I know what you might be thinking. That by “Chinatown”, I meant “Little Italy”. But nope! Spearheaded by the talented Chef Chanthy Yen, Tiramisu offers diners Italian delicacies such as pizzas and pastas, but with Japanese influences. Ever tried sushi arancini? Or perhaps tonkotsu lasagna? I hadn’t either until my culinary adventure into this hustling and bustling Montreal hotspot! This interesting and eclectic fusion is out-of-the-ordinary and definitely a must try!
2) LA NUIT DE SHANGHAI: I know I’ve mentioned La Nuit de Shanghai before, but it bears repeating. A bit of a trek from the West Island but well worth the trip! Never have I immersed myself so fully in the decor and ambience of a restaurant in Montreal. I mean, don’t get me wrong,I love the chic bistro look that every single restaurant in Montreal has adopted, but sometimes a girl just wants to wear a little black dress and some heels! At La Nuit de Shanghai, dress up and get ready to be wowed by the concept of total immersion in a recreated 1920s gala evening at the Paramount Hotel in Shanghai. Nosh on delectable plates of French and Chinese cuisine, be entertained by singers, circus acts, and burlesque shows, and feast your eyes on the colorful and vibrant decor. It is the perfect spot for an elegant evening out on the town!
3) PLACE CARMIN: Ah! Place Carmin: the much anticipated baby of the team that brought us the likes of Bouillon Bilk and Cadet! Serving up French delights such as beets with bleu and Paris Brest, Place Carmin is a charming French bistro with an essence straight from the streets of Paris. With the Cité Multimédia area attracting it’s fair share of hot restaurants, Place Carmin fits right in!
4) VANDALE: Restaurant meets speakeasy meets comedy club. *sigh* - What a delightful trifecta! With a precise spotlight on Quebec ingredients, Vandale serves up some interesting twists on Quebec dishes and platters. And, on a Wednesday night while sipping on inspired cocktails, you can sit back and catch a good ole fashioned comedy show! What a perfect idea for a night out during the holidays!
5) SAUVAGE: You had me at saganaki! I’m a sucker for a flambléd cheese platter! But, seriously, between their amazingly refreshing cocktails and their fresh and succulent seafood, Sauvage should be on everyone’s list of hot new restaurants to try during the holidays!
I am still mourning the loss of some of the Montreal “greats”, but I am at least a little mollified knowing that there are some hot, new, up-and-comers ready to fill some pretty big shoes. I, for one, cannot wait to see what 2022 holds in store for the culinary scene in Montreal. And, in the meantime, I will try all of the restaurants I can!
- Sarah Birtwistle
