Food & Drink: HelloFresh is the perfect gift for Mother's Day

HelloFresh delivers fresh, high-quality ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep so you can enjoy delicious home-cooked meals any night of the week. With more than 25 different recipes to choose from and different menus each week that feature exciting new foods and flavours, there’s something for everyone.
This Mother's Day, make a memory and surprise the special mom in your life with a delicious dinner you can cook and share together (or even virtually). No more searching for a recipe, buying ingredients, and prepping everything - a fresh, easy kit will be delivered right to your door with everything you need to make healthy, delicious meals the whole family will enjoy.
And, did you know that HelloFresh will help you reduce your carbon footprint? Their meal kits will allow you to reduce household food waste by 36% compared to meals made with store-bought ingredients!
Visit HelloFresh.ca for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.