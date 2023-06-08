Food & Drink: Häagen-Dazs launches new plant-based frozen dessert

Häagen-Dazs has unveiled a collection of new plant-based frozen desserts. Designed for flexitarians looking to add more plants to their diet, this new oat-based collection looks to exceed the expectations of what plant-based frozen desserts can taste like. Produced locally in London, Ontario, these vegan certified offerings deliver the same luxurious experience Häagen-Dazs is famous for, with yummy flavours and decadent inclusions for Canadians to enjoy.
"We believe that everyone, no matter their dietary preference, should be able to enjoy Häagen-Dazs," said Juliane Trenholme, Marketing Vice President at Nestlé Canada, in a media release. "Consumers recognize Häagen-Dazs for its creamy texture, simple ingredients and indulgent flavours which is why we created a new plant-based collection. Each new flavour is made in Canada and is designed for consumers who want a plant-based option without any compromise on texture or taste."
The three new flavours include Chocolate Peanut Butter, a rich chocolate frozen dessert with creamy peanut butter swirls; Vanilla Raspberry Truffle, a vanilla frozen dessert with raspberry ribbons and truffle pieces; and Caramel Fudge Chip, a caramel frozen dessert with fudge chips and almond-based caramel ripple.
For more info, visit their website.
- Jennifer Cox
