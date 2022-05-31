Food & Drink: Food trucks and DJs - On June 3rd Les Premiers Vendredis is back

Les Premiers Vendredis, presented by Skip the Dishes, are coming back and will take over the Esplanade of the Olympic Park for their tenth year on June 3rd from 4-11om.
In addition to the many kiosks and food counters, there will be a brand new concept in 2022, a press release announced: The Cultural Street is a location (on the esplanade) reserved for the culinary theme of the month. It will be a Mexico theme in the spotlight on June 3rd with these merchants: Restaurant Ariz5, Mad Mexican, Arriba burrito, Calaveras, Mi Corazon, MASA, Andros El Tacos, Lili and Gordo.
To present the first theme, Les Premiers Vendredis have chosen as the guests of honour Maria Chavez and Hector Veladiz, owners of Restaurant Maria Bonita, an authentic Mexican restaurant that has been located in the heart of Montreal on St Laurent Street for more than 20 years. They also made the first authentic Mexican street food dishes in the metropolis.
A musical program presented by Belairdirect in the giant “Bélairdirect Stereo” will feature the brand new “DJ Truck”, with Figure8 and his special guests GabWan, John Truth, Dr Stein, Papish, and Yuyu.
Come out on the first Friday of the month to enjoy more than 40 restaurateurs who will be serving their fare on the esplanade: Dburger Mobile, Pigeon Café, Le Shake Shop, Boom Js cuisine, Les Papi Churros, Jerry, Zynzel's, Les jus de BIBI, Explosion, Le Chamalo, Déso Burger, Lobster box, Armandos BBQ, Camion Gelato, Crémy, Sombrero Pizza, Paella Marisol, Queues de Castor, Le Chef Sanglier, Di Lallo Burger, Mignon Nougat & Churros, Lobster Blue, La Delmobile, Maquis Yasolo, OLAOLA, Mr Puffs, La Queue du Diable, La Cabane à Chichis, Camion Gelato, Ti Joe BBQ , Montreal Churros , Mateina Yerba Mate, Mobile Nanny Canteen, Cuisine Libre.
In addition to all this programming, you can find activities and kiosks for the whole family: terrace and food truck Skip the Dishes, cocktail truck by Beam Suntory, the Narcity space, Bistro SAQ, a space by "Voilà par IGA" , the Decathlon area, Mill's Street beer bar, and Archibald beer bars.
- Jennifer Cox
