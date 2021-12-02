Food & Drink: Deck the halls this December! 5 Top recommendations for jolly jaunts around town

I recently read an amusing article on The Suburban entitled Friend + Concierge = Friendcierge. According to the article, a friendcierge is a friend that you can call up when you are looking for restaurant recommendations, or what shows are coming to town, or where to go on a getaway within a certain kilometer radius. Being a self-proclaimed friendcierge myself, the article definitely resonated!
With that concept in mind, I thought I would offer some friendcierge-y, unsolicited advice on recommendations for ways to spice up your December. With the weather getting chillier (and therefore the terraces and outdoor events coming to a close), many of us sink into a dreary, winter-blues type social schedule. But just because it is blustery and cold out, doesn’t mean we can’t have fun and be festive! Here are my top “fun” and trendy spots to hit up, guaranteed to get you out of your winter funk!
1) LA NUIT DE SHANGHAI: For all those anxious to be able to travel and experience the world again, this gourmet cabaret is the perfect hot spot for you. Recently opened in Quartier Dix30, Brossard, the concept for this unique restaurant is to allow guests to immerse themselves in a recreated 1920s gala evening at the Paramount in Shanghai. In between delectable plates of French and Chinese cuisine, guests are entertained with singers, circus acts, and burlesque shows. Coupled with the colorful and vibrant decor, the entire experience reaches all 5 of your senses. You don’t know where to lend your attention! It is definitely worth the trek to the South Shore!
2) MIRACLE ON PLACE D’YOUVILLE STREET: The Miracle Pop Up Bar has landed in Montreal! Located temporarily at Parliament Pub and Parlor, the entire space has been turned into a Holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar in an extremely festive setting! Serving adorable festive cocktails, a night at Miracle Pop Up Bar is sure to get even the grinch-iest of grinches into the holiday spirit! But, as with any “pop up” space, better head over there soon as the entire thing magically disappears after December 26th!
3) MEDIEVAL FUN FOR THE FAMILY: Have you ever wanted to dine à la medieval? No? Me neither! But trust me, it’s actually a ton more fun than it sounds. The staff at Auberge du Dragon Rouge are loud, thematically obnoxious and wildly entertaining! They get the children involved and make the entire meal fun for the entire family. If you are looking to experience something wayyyy outside of your usual comfort zone, this is a sure bet!
4) TEENAGE SPA EVENING: It’s not always easy to find interesting things to do with a teenager that both of you will enjoy. Luckily, Strom Spa has introduced Drom Evenings, Drom meaning “to dream'' in Danish. Every Tuesday and Wednesday evening, from 5pm to 10pm, teenagers 12 to 15 years old are invited to come experience the thermal baths of Strom Spa, accompanied by an adult, of course. The idea of lazily relaxing in my Drom-like state with my darling teenager is, sigh, just what is needed to combat the hectic holiday schedule!
5) ESCAPE ROOM: I have done more escape rooms than I care to count. Some are out-of-this-world (and out of the greater Montreal area, unfortunately), some are great, some are good, and some are truly not-so-good. The “good” news is that some of the great ones are conveniently located in Dorval, one in front of the other! Both X-cape (inside Action 500) and Escaparium are gorgeously themed, brilliantly thought-out, and fun for the entire family! Booking an escape room is both a great Christmas gift idea as well as the perfect way to pass the time before school starts up again in January!
Being a Friendcierge is easy to do when you enjoy experiencing new and interesting things as much as I do! And with the holidays right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get out and enjoy some fun and festive moments! Whether looking for date night ideas, girls night out options, family-fun times, or just some good old fashioned hangout-with-friends nights, there is something for everyone in and around our amazing city!
-Sarah Birtwistle
