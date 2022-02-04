Food & Drink: Baskin-Robbins brings back Box of Chocolates Cake, introduces Secret Admirer as February Flavour of the Month

Baskin-Robbins announced its featured flavour and cake for February, specifically designed to warm the hearts of Canadians and please the palate on the coldest month of the year.
New to the brand’s flavour library, Secret Admirer, the Flavour of the Month for February, is now available at all Canadian locations and features a combination of pink cake ice cream swirled with a new floral rose ice cream that is wrapped with a smooth strawberry ribbon.
Baskin-Robbins also reintroduced this month its Box of Chocolates Cake.
“It’s sometimes the little touches that speak most loudly,” said Natalie Joseph, a spokesperson for Baskin-Robbins in Canada, in a media release. “This is especially true on Valentine’s Day. We encourage everyone to be creative and to reach out to as many people as possible with a sign of affection and care. We’re optimistic our guests will find creative ways to spread additional TLC this February with our new and returning options.”
Baskin-Robbins’ Box of Chocolates Cake, launched in 2021, features any combination of cake base and ice cream with a layer of colourful icing, topped by eight bite-sized chocolates. This perfect valentine’s day treat will be featured on their order.baskinrobbins.ca site - ordering this cake is as easy as selecting your location, customizing your cake, and setting up your pickup time.
“Love needs signs,” said Joseph. “There’s an endless potential of love out there, but we need to find creative ways to get the message across. Food can help.”
