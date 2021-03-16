Food & Drink: Arena Pizza Pointe-Claire celebrates first-year anniversary

Local pizza favourite Arena Pizza Pointe-Claire is celebrating a big milestone: they are one year old! After a tumultuous year for so many, especially restaurants, this is an especially proud achievement for owner Peter Alexopoulos and his team.
"We just want to thank everyone who have supported us, from the customers to our team," he said. They'll be celebrating in a big way, but are keeping their plans under wraps for now. Stay tuned...
Known for their incredible selection of pizzas, Greek fare and pasta dishes, Arena Pizza has also gained a great reputation for their infamous subs. Their best-seller, however, is their custom Arena pizza, which is an all-dressed pie with bacon and onions.
All of their food is available for takeout or delivery.
Help Arena Pizza Pointe-Claire celebrate their anniversary by ordering from them today! They can be reached at (514) 697-6131. They're on Facebook too.
