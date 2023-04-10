Food & Drink: 6 Things to know before you eat your next bowl of ramen

I love eating foods from around the world. My family and I enjoy dining out and experiencing a variety of spice palettes and flavours. As a family, we have cozied up around a bowl of Ethiopian food and scooped it up with injera, we all know our way around chopsticks, and we have slowly upped our spice-level tolerance after years of delicious Indian flavours, to name a few.
But we had yet to truly venture out into the wonderful world of ramen! Ramen spots have become the trendiest haunts around Montreal so a little research was in order if I was to choose just the one that would make our first ramen impression!
Enter Kinton Ramen. With their solid reviews, loyal following and all-new Mont Royal location, it seemed like a pretty good bet. I mean, their executive chef Aki Urata and his team spent over a year perfecting Canada’s first beef broth ramen recipe, which features slow-cooked beef brisket and a rich broth made from slow-roasted beef and tallow. Any one who has that kind of dedication is all set-to-impress me and my fam!
But how exactly does one eat ramen? I mean, traditionally speaking. I researched and here is what I came up with. Have you been eating ramen “properly”?
- Choose wisely. There are several types of ramen available so understanding the differences is step one. Shio, the oldest and one of the most popular, literally translates to “salt”. Although it is seasoned with more than just salt, it is generally clearer in colour than the other common broths. Shoyu, meaning soy sauce, is exactly what the name implies, a soy sauce based ramen. Then there is tonkotsu which is a broth made from boiling pork bones for hours (if not days) and, as you can imagine, is packed full of flavour. And rounding out the common broths would be miso, a soybean-bean paste full of complex and layered flavours.
- Use your noodle. When I looked up the menu at Kinton Ramen, I noticed that I was going to have to choose between “thick, thin, or Shirataki” noodles. Thick and thin were pretty self-explanatory and are a question of personal preference. But shirataki noodles needed a little research. They are made from konjac and what they lack in flavour they make up for in how few calories they have!
- Use chopsticks. Ummmmm, what? I am supposed to eat soup with chopsticks? But yup! If you want to fit right in, grab a set of chopsticks and dig into those delicious noodles and toppings!
- Spoon the broth. The spoon, which I originally thought was to be used for the entire ramen, is supposed to be used to sip the broth. Which, of course, makes sense when you realize just how much love and passion goes into that broth! (Again, the Kinton Ramen team spent OVER A YEAR perfecting just one type of broth!!!)
- Slurping is encouraged. My grandmother would definitely have something to say about this but yes, slurping is not only “ok” but encouraged! One video that I watched compared slurping the noodles to sipping fine wine along with air to fully appreciate the complex flavours! The idea of slurping is to help cool down the noodles (which are piping hot) because ramen is meant to be eaten within 5 minutes. Any longer and the noodles expand too much in the hot broth.
- Stop and smell the aromas: Ramen is a complex meal and is meant to be enjoyed with different senses. Take a moment to enjoy the fragrant bouquet before commencing the sipping and slurping!
Et alors? Have you been dining on ramen correctly? Or have you yet to experience this latest savory delight to grace our culinary scene?
- Sarah Birtwistle
