Food & Drink: 6 Cookbooks to give or to receive

If you’re looking for some great cookbooks for this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. These are great to gift to yourself or to wrap up for your favourite foodie.
One by Jaime Oliver (Harper Collins) - Jaime Oliver’s cookbooks have quickly become my favourite, and One is no exception. In it Oliver provides 188 recipes that only require one pan. That’s right, delicious meals with minimal clean up. I also love how every recipes has a pictured list of the ingredients, as well as a picture of the final product. As with Oliver’s previous books, he also has substitution suggestions for many of the recipes.
The Christmas Movie Cookbook by Julia Rutland (Simon and Schuster) - I love Christmas movies and what better way to enjoy watching them than eating the same food that’s featured in the movie? From fun festive cocktails to angry Krampus gingerbread men, this book covers a wide range of Christmas movies and is bound to have a few new favourite holiday recipes for everyone.
Preppy Kitchen by John Kanell (Simon and Schuster) - In this cookbook we get sophisticated meets simple. The recipes all look like they belong in a 5 star Michelin restaurant and yet they’re surprisingly simple. The book is broken up by season and each recipe has a little tips and tricks box, which is really useful.
The Pasta Queen by Nadia Caterina Munno with Katie Parla (Simon and Schuster) - Craving pasta for dinner but tired of the same old recipe? The Pasta Queen delivers over 100 recipes of out of this world pasta dishes. My favourite part of this book is that several of the recipes contain QR codes that bring you to how-to videos. Without a doubt Munno loves her pasta and that love is on display throughout this book.
Make Every Dish Delicious by Lesley Chesterman (Simon and Schuster) - Lesly Chesterman was a longtime food columnist and restaurant critic for the Montreal Gazette. There’s no doubt that over the years we’ve all taken her advice on where and what to eat. Now we can bring her cooking home with the English version of her best selling book. This is a big book, full of many helpful tips and tricks, from what your pantry should always be stocked with to how to make a perfect pizza crust. This award winning book is sure to delight any home cook this holiday season.
Super Good Cookies for Kids by Duff Goldman (Harper Collins) - Who doesn’t like cookies? From thin and crunchy to thick and chewy, there’s a perfect cookie out there for everyone. In this fun and colourful cookbook for kids, Goldman covers all the kitchen basics and provides a wide variety of cookie recipes. This book goes beyond your basic chocolate chip cookie and even contains recipes for waffle cones and graham crackers. I also liked that he included recipes from around the world. This is definitely a great book to have if your kids love spending time in the kitchen.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.