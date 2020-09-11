Can we believe we're already thinking about the holidays? Well, the PR agencies are! We're already receiving word of the newest products coming down to the pipeline in time for the holiday season. Check out these 4 foodie products coming out for the holidays.
Earth's Own Almond Nog. If you can't tolerate dairy but you love a glass of eggnog to feel festive, then you need Earth's Own Almond Nog on your holiday table. Mark your calendars: it comes out next month!
CLIF Hot Chocolate bar. CLIF bars have always been a healthy way to get in a great, satisfying snack. Their new seasonal flavour of Hot Chocolate will warm you up on cold winter days. Look for them in stores now.
Arterra Wines Canada. These robust wines are the perfect gift or addition to your home bar for the holidays. Try the Ruffino Modus variety with red meat, or the Napa Valley variety The Prisoner.
German wines. German wines are making a major comeback and go with a wide range of foods and dishes. Some suggestions: Axel Pauly Pinot Noir Fruhburgunder or their Tres Naris Riesling, or the Pinio Grigio Stefan B. Ress KG Ressi Grauburgunder.
