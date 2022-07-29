Fire up that grill and try one of these new barbecue products you need for your next cookout!
Smoke Show is a vegan and gluten-free Canadian-based hot sauce company bringing the heat that have a vibrant blend of smoky, sweet, and savory flavours that are perfect for any meal. Their diverse lineup of sauces, ingredients, and blends has allowed the brand to craft over 10 different sauces and spices, with more to come. Founded in 2015 by Canadian Dave Rose, Smoke Show creates bottles that are easy to reuse and repurpose and works with local manufacturers to ensure they are supporting their community and only produce in small batches to obtain maximum freshness. With over 10 products, including sauces and spices, the hot sauce brand is currently located in over 500 retailers across Canada.
Corona Canada has launched the brand's first-ever alcoholic sparkling water drink and it's made with real fruit juice. Corona Tropical is a beverage created for consumers who embrace the Corona lifestyle but want an alternative to beer. With 3g of sugar and 100 calories per 355ml can, Corona Tropical is available in three tropical flavors: Lime & Cactus, Raspberry & Lemon, and Grapefruit & Lemongrass.
San Diego-based Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has officially made its debut in Quebec at SAQ stores and is the perfect go-with at your barbecue. Launched in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Steve Yeng and Brittany Merrill Yeng, the award-winning original peanut butter whiskey’s origin story began as a symbol of creator, Steven Yeng’s “American Dream,” and its expansion is a testimony to its international roots. Today, the versatile spirit offers a smooth and nutty taste that can be experienced on its own – neat, on the rocks or as a shot – or as part of a dazzling signature cocktail. Unlike most flavored whiskies, Skrewball does not utilize any artificial ingredients for a premium flavor.
- Jennifer Cox
