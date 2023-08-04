Food and Drink: SKRT Hard Seltzer by Post Malone and Dre London is now available in Canada

SKRT Hard Seltzer, a line of hard seltzer inspired by today’s culture-defining artists, creators, and influencers. Owned by music mogul and global entrepreneur, Dre London, as well as musical icon, Post Malone, SKRT delivers what’s next in the scene while bridging the gap between the music industry and consumers. Building on its success in the U.S., SKRT is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated arrival in Canada, by being exclusively available in Quebec.
The first hard seltzer crafted by the culture for the culture, SKRT is on a mission to revolutionize the seltzer space. Keeping it light at just 100 calories and 5% ABV per 12-ounce can, SKRT boasts an unmistakable bold flavor. With a captivating range of four remarkable flavors - Black Cherry, Peach, Lemon Lime, and Grape - SKRT encapsulates both taste and style in every single sip.
Meticulously crafted and produced at a state-of-the-art brewing facility in Quebec, SKRT has perfected the quality of bubbles and freshness of its hard seltzer, resulting in a full flavor jolt to the tastebuds. Fresh, new, and unlike anything the beverage space has witnessed before, SKRT brings a surge of youth and energetic lifestyle paired with an aspirational aesthetic that has thus far been missing from the beverage space.
“When it comes to business, I am all about giving the consumer what they want or what they didn’t know they needed. I am very proud to be launching SKRT hard seltzer. Bridging the gap between music industry’s biggest rockstar, Post Malone, with consumers, brings a new energy to the ready to drink market and communities nationwide.” said Dre London in a press release.
