Food and Drink: It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's 5 best ice cream treats you haven’t tried yet

Get out your scoopers because it's National Ice Cream Day! It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in some frozen delights and discover new and exciting treats to satisfy your sweet tooth. To help you celebrate in style, we’ve rounded up five ice cream treats you probably haven't tried yet, from newly launched to viral desserts. Get ready for a scoop of pure deliciousness!
1. Rolled Ice Cream
Originating from Thailand, Rolled Ice Cream takes the art of ice cream to a whole new level. Watch as skilled artisans pour a liquid ice cream base onto a super-chilled metal surface, expertly mix it with various toppings, and roll it into delightful cylindrical shapes. The result is a visually stunning treat that tastes as good as it looks.
2. An Affogato
Traditionally known as “affogato al caffe”, this dessert is the perfect marriage of coffee and ice cream, and a must-try treat. This Italian classic combines a shot of hot espresso poured over a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. The heat of the coffee melts the ice cream just enough to create a heavenly blend of flavours that will leave you craving more. You can easily try this one at home.
3. The Ultimate Take-Home Sundae
Newly launched in time for national ice cream month, Baskin-Robbins’ Ultimate Take-Home Sundae is this summer’s indulgent on-the-go treat. Offered in three flavours, this frozen dessert combines layers of Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavours with decadent toppings like fudge, caramel, and cookies or brownie pieces, all packaged and ready to eat in a 12-oz. pint. It's the perfect dessert to take home or to enjoy outdoors.
4. The viral TikTok Ice Cream Fruit Roll-Up combination
TikTok has brought us many viral food trends, and the Ice Cream Fruit Roll-Up combination is one you should try. Simply take your favourite ice cream flavour and place a scoop onto a Fruit Roll-Up, wrapping it around the scoop. Once the Fruit Roll-Up has hardened, it’s time to enjoy it. The crunchiness of the Fruit Roll-Up pairs perfectly with the creamy ice cream, creating a unique and delicious treat.
5. The Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat
Last but certainly not least, you should make a point to try Baskin-Robbins’ Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat. Offered in classic flavours such as Mint Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter ‘N Chocolate and Reese® Peanut Butter Cup, it is the more suitable treat to share and will leave you wanting more.
Step out of your comfort zone this National Ice Cream Day and treat yourself to one (or, with the help of friends, all!) of these unexpected creations. Whether you want to indulge in Rolled Ice Cream’s artistry, savour the coffee-infused goodness of an Affogato, or dive into mouthwatering sundaes and pizzas, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Happy National Ice Cream Day!
- JC
