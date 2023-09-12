Food and Drink: Chefs Plate is now in Quebec

Chefs Plate is now officially delivering its quick and easy-to-prepare meal kits to Quebec. Residents throughout the province can receive Chefs Plate meal boxes featuring 24 flavourful and affordable recipes to choose from each week, to make delicious meals from $2.99 per serving.
The company is also excited to collaborate with Quebec Tik Tok sensation Antoine Bouchard-Côtes for the launch.
"Chefs Plate recipes are simple, quick and inexpensive. Those who know me know that these are three words that I use very often in my daily life," said Antoine Bouchard-Côtes in a media release. "No need to rack my brain when I don't feel like cooking: I receive my box, the ingredients are there, it's fresh, all well separated by recipe, and the instructions are easy to understand, especially with the photos!"
Chefs Plate knows Quebecers love their food and with this meal kit service, consumers can save time and enjoy the best part: eating. The Chefs Plate service is straightforward and convenient: customers visit chefsplate.com to choose their delivery date and select their meals for the upcoming week (vegetarian, family-oriented, or meats and vegetables based). Kits are packed in boxes to ensure ingredients remain cool and fresh and are delivered directly to customers' doorsteps each week, depending on the region. Chefs Plate sends you only what you need to make dinner time even easier.
"As grocery prices have soared recently, I know Quebec is looking to find easy meal solutions that have fair, consistent pricing without sacrificing taste," added Bouchard-Côtes. "I recently made the Italian-Style Beef Bolognese and it really reminded me of my mother's cooking from when I was younger - but prepared in 25 minutes."
- JC
