Melany Of MList: Finding makeup and skincare products that are right for you

It's no easy feat finding makeup and skincare products that are right for you - the choices are practically endless! Which is why we have a few easy rules of thumb to follow when choosing these beauty items.
Concealer
Use a concealer that's slightly lighter than your skin tone. Target the areas of your face that you'd like to even out with concealer. Blend the concealer. Look at your face in the mirror to be sure everything is blended properly.
Foundation
Choose the right foundation consistency for your desired finish. There are three general types of coverage: sheer, medium, and full. If you just want a lightweight veil of foundation, try a sheer version. If you want some coverage because you have redness or a few blemishes, then medium is your best bet. And if you want to wear a full face of makeup, then an opaque coverage is what you should use.
Blush
To slim a round face, apply your blush in an angular motion blending from the apples of the cheeks towards the temples. *Tip: If you have dry skin or fine lines and wrinkles, try a cream blush. If your skin is oily, stick to powder blush.
Eyeshadow
When applying eye makeup blend the shadow up towards the tail of your brow. Concentrate the majority of the pigment on the outer corner and then blend and diffuse the colour up and out, this will give the flattering illusion of a lifted eye.
Lip colour
Use a concealer brush to achieve an opaque, precise application. Or, use a fluffy eye shadow brush to apply your lipstick if you want more of a stained, diffused look. Also, turn any lipstick into a long-wearing version with translucent powder.
Moisturizer
Hydrators plump up skin, softening the appearance of fine lines and creating a smoother appearance. Plus, they soothe your skin after you exfoliate. At bedtime, apply a hydrating overnight mask.
Thanks to Cosmopolitan for help compiling these tips.
Melany xx
