Know someone who loves to stay sleek and chic and oh-so-stylish? Then check out these 5 fashion and beauty gifts that are all must-haves.
Bar bath bombs, like this one from HARPER + ARI (and available through Indigo/Chapters), are all the rage this holiday season. After all, everyone deserves some R&R. This sweet bath bomb slowly releases a beautiful stream of rainbow colour - simply set the cloud on top of bath water, relax and enjoy the fizzy rainbow show!
The Blaze jacket from O’Neill is a no-brainer for all young snow adventuresses - it has pretty colour blocking in on-trend colours, stitch detail at the pockets, a fixed hood, critically taped seams and gaiters to keep the snow on the outside, 10K/10K waterproofing and breathability, 120/100g insulation, reflective detailing to make you more visible and the O’Neill Grow System so it will take you through more than one season.
Another great buy for winter is the Coral jacket from O’Neill, which is their bestseller. The colourways and pattern evolves this year, giving you a stylish look and add the technical features such as O'Neill Firewall Magma - a thermo-regulating lining, which can absorb and retain your warmth, midweight insulation, 10K/10K waterproofing & breathability and O'Neill Hyperdry, plus soft teddy fur in the inner collar, you've got all the whistles and bells you need for a full day on the mountain looking good and riding to your max.
KVD Vegan Beauty introduces its newest vegan eyeshadow stick prismatic eyeshadows that can be applied in seconds and last all day: KVD Vegan Beauty Dazzle Stick Eyeshadow. Available at sephora.com for $30, this product delivers multidimensional shimmering shadow in a flash, without the mess of loose glitter. The shimmer you want stays where you need it. Available in six highly-pigmented shades (Electro Bolt, Force Field, Lightning Strike, Flash Storm, Thundercloud, Hail Surge) for ultra-dazzling dimension.
Sephora also has the new Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Midi Set, a luxurious set that contains three Lip Maestro Matte Lipsticks in three bestselling shades. The Lip Maestro Lipstick is one of the red carpet's favourite lipsticks and features a breakthrough formula that infuses lips with intense colour while providing a velvet-matte finish with lasting hydration and comfort, so they feel as luxurious as they look.
The new Collagen Dream Kit from Algenist includes best-selling, fan-favourite products containing exclusive Active Vegan Collagen™ to help transform skin and restore bounce, resilience and suppleness in just 10 days. Each product is formulated with Alguronic Acid, a patented, naturally-occurring compound from microalgae that is a breakthrough anti-aging ingredient that allows skin to appear nourished as well as minimize fine lines and deep wrinkles. Now available on Sephora.ca for $139.
