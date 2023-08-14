Food & Drink: Montreal Vegan Collective come together for unique pop-up event

Out of love for the city of Montreal, one of its specialties, known and appreciated around the world, the iconic bagel is getting a brand new twist. For the very first time, a crew of local foodies have been brought together by Beagle Bagel to pack their plant-based bagels with five delicious vegan bagel-sandwich fillings - available to buy for one weekend only.
According to a media release, this collection of creators behind quality, tasty, vegan, and local ingredients have been assembled by the new vegan bagel outfit to form a team of vegan superheroes (The A-vegan-gers?!). Combining their strengths to create this memorable food experience are: bumble bloom, Muscade, BY2048, Maynard, Tout cru! Atelier de fermentation, Tofu Tofu and Mi Corazon.
Usually made with eggs and honey, Beagle Bagel has created a vegan, egg-free bagel that uses bumble bloom organic and vegan honey. During the event, there will be five vegan big bagel-sandwiches to delight the taste buds; From the classic cream cheeze to the famous Montreal smoked-’’meat’’, to the traditional smoked faux-salmon.
What you can expect at the Beagle Bagel pop-up: Come hang out and take a stroll on the pedestrianized Avenue du Mont-Royal, accompany your bagel-sandwich with a delicious coffee or a cold drink (an iced latte lavender or pistachio is a specialty of Café Muscade), stock up on tasty ingredients for your next picnics (all the fillings used to make the bagel-sandwiches will be available to buy), meet and chat with other passionate bagel lovers and entrepreneurs while getting free high-fives!
You might be wondering why the name Beagle Bagel? It’s to pay tribute to bumble bloom / Beagle Bagel's beloved beagle Django, the company's Chief Happiness Officer. Walking through their Villeray hood, they'll often hear that their ‘Bagel’ is very pretty and super nice. The Beagle can't be eaten, but the bagels can't wait to be devoured.
- Jennifer Cox
