Fashion & Beauty: Summer nail trend alert: Coloured French tips!

If you are all about the classics, try out this summer twist on the French tip!
Step 1: Apply one coat of your favourite essie summer shades to the nails.
Step 2: Choose a second shade and apply a thin line to the tips of your nails.
Step 3: Enjoy the twist on the classic French tip!
- Jennifer Cox
