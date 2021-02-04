Fashion & Beauty: Spring 2021 trends

Spring 2021 is going bold and big with oversized fashions and a wide range of motifs. Here are some of the best spring 2021 trends.
The boyfriend jacket. A staple in the late 80s and 90s, this bigger-is-better fad is making a major comeback for '21. Bonus points if you can find a slightly tailored look that has shoulder pads.
Florals. Large flower prints on dresses and floor-length skirts are going to be popular for the upcoming season. Pair with other more rugged materials like denim or leather.
Soft pastels. Dusty versions of pink, peach and yellow dominated Spring 2021 fashion trends. They also look great on bags and accessories.
Masks. It shouldn't come as any surprise that masks are being incorporated into ensemble looks. Look for sleek black masks, or those carrying designer names.
House slippers. With a more homey, laid-back lifestyle right now, slippers have become a footwear must-have with distinct looks and styles this spring.
Shopping locally. Many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, and it has become oh-so-fashionable to turn to local boutiques and designers for all your clothing needs.
