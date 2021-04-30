Fashion & Beauty: Recycled + upcycled new arrivals from Coach

Get ready to refresh your spring wardrobe with these must-have pieces from Coach, while also feeling good about your purchases. The Coach Forever collection is inspired by the brand's commitment to rethinking and reducing its impact on the planet.
From apparel to handbags and small leather goods, Coach has designed an assortment of recycled, remixed and refurbished pieces that are crafted to last.
For example, the Ergo Shoulder Bag 33 In upwoven leather is made with Upwoven™ leather and glove-tanned leather and features an inside zip and multifunction pockets with a zip-top closure, fabric lining and adjustable strap. And their 100% recycled tote bags are crafted from recycled plastic bottles, leather and yes, even thread.
