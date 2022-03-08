Fashion & Beauty: PrettyLittleThing launches #MyDressDoesntMeanYes campaign in partnership with anti-rape charities

With 55% of men believing that "the more revealing the clothes a woman wears, the more likely it is that she will be harassed or assaulted", it's critical to use International Women’s Day (and every other day) to stamp out the stigma that what you’re wearing gives someone else the right to your body, PrettyLittleThing said in a press release today.
Over the last 20 years, studies across the world have found that psychiatrists, judges, jurors, and students believe that a woman wearing a revealing outfit is more likely to be attacked or sexually harassed than a modestly dressed woman, and if attacked, that she is partially responsible for her assault, and her attacker is less culpable.
Society must do better and break down this stigma of female dressing ever meaning yes. To draw attention to these shocking stats and help charities supporting sexual violence victims, PrettyLittleThing has launched an anti-rape campaign in partnership with charities across the globe.
Offering slogan tote bags with the message #MyDressDoesntMeanYes and a selected range of dresses, you can now join the initiative and support the movement through buying a bag or dress from a dedicated category where 100% of profits go to global charities providing infrastructure support to victims of rape and sexual abuse. Charities include The Survivors Trust, It's On Us, End Rape On Campus, and En Avant Toutes. The donation period is taking place from March 8-15.
- Jennifer Cox
