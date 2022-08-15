Fashion & Beauty: Lierac Paris is promoting its premium products at Pharmaprix

For the 60th anniversary of Pharmaprix in Quebec (and across Canada), Lierac Paris is promoting its Premium products. From August 14 to September 10, all customers who purchase a Lierac Paris Premium product will therefore be entitled to 20,000 points on their Optimum card. This offer will be valid both on individual products and on our ritual gift box that includes a silky cream, an eye cream, a mask, and a mini-format of voluptuous cream.
All the products from the Lierac Paris Premium range offer a complete anti-aging routine, which will help to correct existing skin problems but also to prevent all signs of aging. One of their star products for this campaign is their Absolute Anti-Aging Booster serum, which is enriched with black tulip extract and kombucha.
- Jennifer Cox
