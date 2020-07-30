Fashion & Beauty: Late summer bathing suit trends

There's still loads of sunbathing and pool time left this summer, and perhaps you've realized, after a few weeks of strategically hiding the overstretched elastic, that you're in the market for a new bathing suit. Check out these late summer bathing suit trends that have stay-ability well beyond this season.
Bright colours. Forgo the monochromatics and opt instead for something more fun and playful: bright peach, tropical turquoise, or a pretty electric purple.
Stylish stripes. Not only can stripes be a playful way to experiment with complementary colours, but they can also be used to accentuate (or detract) from certain curves. Use vertical lines in a one-piece for a slimming affect, and horizontal lines, particularly across the bust, to help give the illusion of fullness.
Flower power. Florals are back and prettier than ever, especially oversized prints. Tropical motifs are also great for this summer and beyond.
A little extra. Tassels, fringe, knots, and bows may seem like small details, but they can really elevate a unique bathing suit look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.