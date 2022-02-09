Fashion & Beauty: Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

It’s the season to #GiveWithLove and The Body Shop has rounded up their favourite pampering picks to make this Valentine’s Day truly special. Whether you’re celebrating self-love or sharing the day with your partner, crush or BFF, these gifts are guaranteed to make them (and you) feel loved.
Valentine’s day should be all about relaxation and that’s made easy with The Body Shop’s gift range of fruity and floral fragrance, beautiful body-care gifts and luscious lip-care sets. This Valentine’s day don’t forget to share the love to yourself and those around you with these last minute gifts.
Available now online at thebodyshop.com and in-store at The Body Shop retail locations across Canada.
The Sweetest Strawberry Heart Gift Box ($18): A seriously sweet surprise, The Sweetest Strawberry Heart Gift Box comes with Strawberry Lip Butter, Strawberry Body Butter and a Strawberry Hand Cream to give the body some juicy fruity TLC from head to toe.
BLOOM & GLOW BRITISH ROSE ESSENTIALS GIFT ($32): Even better than a bouquet, the Bloom & Glow British Rose Essential Gift Set includes a British Rose Soap, Handcream, Shower Gel, Body Yogurt and a Mini Ramie Bath Lily to give a fresh floral feeling all over.
Japanese Cherry Blossom Eau De Toilette ($25): This delicately sweet, floral eau de toilette is made with hand-picked, cold-pressed cherry blossom petals, sweet magnolia and comforting hinoki wood. The perfect Valentine’s Day scent!
Strawberry Body Butter ($24): A creamy and fruity Body Butter enriched with sustainably-sourced strawberry seed oil specially formulated for normal skin and provides moisture up to 96 hours, leaving skin feeling nourished and silky-soft.
Cupid’s Bow & Mistletoe Lip Balm Gift Set ($20): Pucker up with instantly soft and moisturized lips! The Cupid’s Bow and Mistletoe Giftset comes with four fruit-smelling lip balms in Strawberry, Raspberry and Watermelon that gives lips a hint of colour and a light natural sheen.
