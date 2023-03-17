No one will be able to pinch you for not wearing green - these makeup products are oh-so-green and perfect for St. Patrick's Day (or any day!).
NYX Cosmetics' Ultimate Glow Shots in Kiwi Killa is a brightening liquid eye color in one shot. This new innovative liquid eyeshadow instantly gives you all shimmer, no glitter, and ultimate glow for up to 12 hour wear. It has an ultra-comfortable second-skin feel and is formulated with Vitamin C too.
The Camo Color Correcting Concealer from e.l.f. cosmetics is a hydrating, lightweight and long-lasting color corrector that comes in five shades (including light green) to camouflage discoloration, dullness, and redness. Its long-lasting, lightweight formula layers flawlessly under foundations and concealers without caking or creasing and has a full-coverage, satin finish.
Thrive Costmetics' Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner in Moss Green Matte contains semi-permanent micropigments that keep this eyeliner smudge-proof and budge-proof on your eyes for all-day wear. It is also equipped with an ergonomically angled smudge tip for smooth, effortless blending.
Finally, the Chanel set of Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow is a palette of four eyeshadows that unites softness and easy application to express maximum colour. The shades come in a variety of effects: matte, satiny, iridescent, or metallic., and they come in a practical and portable black lacquered case with a large mirror.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.