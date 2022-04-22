Fashion & Beauty: Earth Day beauty products that are kind to Mother Nature

It's Earth Day we wanted to share some of the new earth-friendly innovations from some of beauty's top brands, which includes everything from sustainably sourced ingredients to refillable packages. These companies have taken great steps and made concerted efforts to create a more sustainable beauty space.
Burt’s Bees
Burt’s Bees has just launched their 2022 innovations, including their Sensitive Line (which includes cleanser, night cream, eye cream and moisturizer), Waterproof Mascara, Watermelon Towelettes, Pineapple and Elderberry Lip Balms, Luminizer, Brow Gels, and Gloss & Glow Glossy Balms! And as you may know, they are long-standing partners of Terracycle’s which offers consumers a free recycling program to dispose of personal care, lip care, and beauty care packaging.
Biossance
Vegan line Biossance is developed to be effective and safe without harming the environment or animals. Two million sharks, which are hunted for squalene oil, are saved each year thanks to Biossance’s sugarcane-derived squalane. All of their ingredients, in fact, are ethically and sustainably sourced. The Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum, which launched in December 2021, provides an instant flood of restorative hydration. In fact, all of Biossance’s award-winning core products–from the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil and Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream to the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream and Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser–delivers hydration, calming and improved elasticity thanks to its sugarcane-derived squalane.
Shiseido
Launching in March is Essential Energy Hydrating Day Cream SPF 20, which delivers the hydration benefits of hyaluronic acid RED, and broad spectrum protection. Also launching? The Essential Energy Hydrating Day Cream Refill, which reduces plastic waste by 81 percent.
Clé de Peau Beauté
Launching in April, refills for Clé de Peau’s iconic Synactif line, including : Synactif Soap, available at cledepeaubeaute.ca; and Synactif Lotion, Synactif Daytime Moisturizer, Synactif Daytime Moisturizer Enriched, Synactif Nighttime Moisturizer, and Synactif Eye Cream, available exclusively at Holt Renfrew.
JVN
This haircare collection is vegan, cruelty-, silicone- and sulfate-free, and formulated with hemisqualane (made from sustainably sourced sugarcane that is bio-fermented), which is found in Shine Drops and Air Dry Cream; in fact, it’s in every JVN product formulation. When it comes to the packaging, JVN bottles (such as Embody, Nurture and Undamage) are made of recyclable aluminum and glass, with caps made of post-consumer recycled plastic.
- Jennifer Cox
