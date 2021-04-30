Fashion & Beauty: Check out what's new at Sephora Canada for spring

This spring, Sephora Canada has some fun new brand and product launches, and here are some of the most exciting ones that have recently landed in-store and online just in time for the season.
Makeup
Danessa Myricks Beauty: This Black-owned brand was founded by self-taught makeup artist, Danessa Myricks. Reimagining what makeup can be, Danessa Myricks Beauty invites everyone to discover an inclusive world of beauty with no boundaries.
Freck Beauty:Freck Beauty is an attitude. The bold, clean beauty brand is for anyone who cares about ingredients, respects the process, and doesn’t care about the rules. Freck Beauty is a Clean at Sephora brand.
LYS Beauty:Founded and conceptualized by Tisha Thompson, LYS Beauty stands for confidence without compromise. This thoughtfully created line features clean formulas, universal shade offerings and high-performance results for today’s evolving beauty consumer. LYS Beauty is a Clean at Sephorabrand.
MERIT:Merit is minimalist beauty, composed of well-edited essentials that have earned a place on your vanity. MERIT is a Clean at Sephora brand.
Saie: Saie makes products that are designed by experts, backed by industry secrets and made for beauty fans everywhere. Saie hello to easy, elevated beauty. Saie is a Clean at Sephora brand.
Skincare
Frank Body: Frank Body offers coffee-based scrubs and moisturizers to give you smooth, glowing skin.
Grown Alchemist: Through the understanding of cellular renewal and nutrient metabolization, Grown Alchemist formulates products that represent a new evolution in skincare. Grown Alchemist is a Clean at Sephora brand.
innisfree:innisfree products are created with high-quality ingredients originated from Jeju,
the island where pure nature exists. A brand that is well-loved and trusted from Korea to all over the world.
Topicals:Topicals is transforming the way you feel about skin. This science-backed skincare brand is built for flare-ups. Topicals is a Clean at Sephora brand.
Haircare
adwoa beauty:Catering to multi-cultural hair textures, adwoa beauty prioritizes a happy and healthy scalp. Adwoa beauty is a Clean at Sephora brand.
dae: Simple and effective haircare derived from the desert for you. Dae is a Clean at Sephora brand.
Fable & Mane:Fable & Mane is a modern hair wellness brand inspired by Ancient Indian beauty secrets that is now available in Sephora Canada stores. Fable & Mane is a Clean at Sephora brand.
Oribe: These are the products of the hair-obsessed. Oribe blends craftsmanship, performance and decades of styling experience from the top of the editorial and salon worlds to create the standard in hair care.
Fragrance
Skylar: Skylar is celebrating Body Beauty™ and creating a new world of hypoallergenic fragrance by using clean, conscious ingredients to craft beautiful, innovative and hypoallergenic scents. Skylar is a Clean at Sephora brand.
