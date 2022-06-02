Fashion & Beauty: Celebrate PRIDE with these amazing product launches

We've rounded up some of the top Pride launches to kick off your celebrations for PRIDE MONTH! With beauty from NYX Professional Makeup, The Body Shop, and essie, and apparel and accessories from Roots, Teva, and Reef, we have your Pride looks covered!
NYX Professional Makeup: Vegan-formulated, ultimate eye paints packed with mattifying pigment in six different shades, benefitting It Gets Better Canada.
The Body Shop is offering a fun range of multi-tasking highlighters that’s perfect for the cheeks, lips, and eyes, to add sparkle to your look. They come in three festive shades: Space, Pearl and Baked, and are made up of 85% ingredients of natural origin, vegan certified and packaged in 100% recyclable pack.
Essie has a whole range of rainbow-inspired nail polishes, from Forever Yummy (red) and Check Your Baggage (orange) to Bikini So Teeny (blue) and Go Ginza (purple).
Roots' PRIDE shirts that are made in a relaxed, gender-free fit with super soft cotton jersey.
Injecting the Original Universal with an extra dose of shimmer, new statement-making sandals from Teva incorporates metallic webbing made with REPREVE® recycled polyester. Designed to celebrate equality and inclusion, this bold pride sandal elevates the Original with pops of colour on the hardware and outsole.
- Jennifer Cox
