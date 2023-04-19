Fashion & Beauty: Canadian government to ban cosmetics animal testing

According to a recent press release, the Canadian government has published in its Notice of Ways and Means Motion the contents of the pending Budget Implementation Act, including measures that will prohibit testing cosmetics on animals in Canada.
The measures will also prohibit selling cosmetics that rely on new animal testing data to establish the product’s safety and false or misleading labelling pertaining to the testing of cosmetics on animals.
Animal protection advocates Humane Society International/Canada, Animal Alliance Canada and Cruelty Free International, along with Cosmetics Alliance Canada, Lush Cosmetics and The Body Shop have been working closely with the Canadian government for several years to advance the legislation and issued the following statements:
Monica Engebretson, Head of Public Affairs North America, Cruelty Free International, said, "Cruelty Free International applauds this renewed effort to bring an end to animal testing for cosmetics across Canada. This is a unifying issue that has earned cross-party support in Canada and will match the progress we are seeing around the world as consumers, companies, regulators, and advocates come together to achieve a common goal of ensuring that animals won’t suffer for the sake of cosmetics anywhere."
Hilary Lloyd, VP of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, The Body Shop North America, said in the same release, "The Body Shop applauds Minister Duclos and Health Canada for their work in bringing forth this legislation. As a leader in cruelty-free beauty, we’re celebrating this milestone and reflecting on the passionate hard work from our retail teams and activist customers that delivered over 625,000 signatures to Parliament Hill in 2018 asking to end cosmetic animal testing. An important reminder that businesses have a responsibility in being a force for good. We encourage other governments around the world to follow suit."
Michael Bernard, Deputy Director, Humane Society International/Canada, added, "A decade of campaigning by Humane Society International/Canada and our partners is giving the Canadian beauty sector a cruelty-free makeover. We have been honoured to work closely with the Canadian government and all stakeholders to advance this measure over the years, and we are delighted to see Canada move forward this historic legislation to ban cosmetics animal testing and trade. When this bill becomes law, Canadian consumers can be assured that the cosmetics they purchase have not come as a result of animal suffering – and that is something we can all feel good about."
- Jennifer Cox
