Fashion & Beauty: A Pretty Little Things' guide to music festival fashion

As we officially enter summer next week, music festivals and summer concerts are just around the corner and PrettyLittleThing has got you - literally - covered head to toe for all your live music looks. Here are four great music festival fashion finds.
Limit your exposure to UV rays and add a little edge to your outfit with a trendy bucket hat. Featuring an orange toweling material and the PLT logo, this PLT bucket hat will take you through festival season and beyond.
Whether or not you’re blessed with a body like an hourglass, PLT Shape is designed with you in mind. With a few figure- and curve-enhancing tweaks to give you the perfect fit, this PLT fringe detail bodycon dress will be bringing the heat to your festival wardrobe.
A lewk isn’t complete without the perfect shoe, and the cowboy boot is trending big time this summer. The PLT western style calf boots are available in black or white.
No outfit is complete without accessories. A black elastic fanny pack and gold frame pink lens butterfly sunglasses will round off any festival outfit.
- Jennifer Cox
