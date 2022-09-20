Fashion & Beauty: 7 Must-have fashion and beauty picks for fall

The air has a slight crispness to it, which can only mean one thing: it's time to add some new fall-ready products to our arsenal of stylish seasonal essentials. Here are five must-have fashion and beauty picks for fall.
Plaid is still super hot for autumn, and I love this plaid shirt from the Charlie B Fall Collection. It features a button front, shirttail hem, and chest flap pockets, but like a trusted jacket it offers protection from the cold too. It has a relaxed fit and pairs well with leggings, jeans, or any pant.
The Wonder Stick from NYX Professional Makeup Shape brightens and blends like a wonder. This dual-ended contour stick comes in eight new colour-coordinated shade pairings that are both vegan and cruelty free.
DIA Light Boosters from L'Oreal Professionnel will give tired, damaged summer hair an amazing boost for fall. These six new boosters of Dialight can help enrich or adjust and rebalance cool and warm tones.
Stay warm and snuggly with the Women's Reebok Sweatshirt. The oversize styling and soft fleece fabric is all about being comfy and sporty-stylish all season long.
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream from The Body Shop Canada gives your complexion a deeply nourishing treat and is your best defence against the dry, cooler temps of fall.
For a beautiful punch of lacy lavishness, check out this beautiful See-Through Mock-Neckline Top from Reitman's. This lace top adds a chic and elegant touch to any seasonal outfit.
The Intensive Repair Solid Conditioner, available at L'Occitane, is an effective conditioner bar that works to repair and detangle dry, brittle and damaged hair, and leaves it feeling stronger and smoother.
- Jennifer Cox
