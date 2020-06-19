Fashion & Beauty: 5 Rules to follow when buying clothes online

Stores and malls have started reopening, but many of us are still buying necessities online. With summer basically already here, many of us are turning to virtual shopping to update our seasonal wardrobes... but getting exactly what you want can be tricky when you order. Here are 5 rules to follow when buying clothes online...
Rule 1 - Always buy from a website/store/brand you trust.
Now is not the ideal time to try ordering clothes from a new website or clothing company you're unfamiliar with. We all have those few stores we like and trust - stick with those. You'll also have better luck getting your sizes right if you know their fit of clothes.
Rule 2 - Always ensure the website is secure.
There are a few ways of validating the security of a website. The first thing is, you want to see an https in the URL of the website when you go to enter any personal info or go through with the payment portion of your online transaction. You should receive an immediate confirmation email of some sort after ordering. This should also include an order or transaction number that allows you to track your items.
Rule 3 - Always read the terms and conditions.
Take the time to actually read the fine print on a company's website to fully understand the rules when it comes to returns or damaged goods. This can save you a lot of headaches when buying clothes online.
Rule 4 - Always use a credit card for you purchases.
This is the safest way to avoid fraud, much more so than using a credit card at a brick and mortar store. Also, it's easier to refute incorrect charges, as well as streamline returns.
Rule 5 - Know what you're looking for an what your budget is.
You thought impulse purchases while standing in line at the cash were bad? It's even easier to buy haphazardly on a screen! When buying clothes online, have a specific list and budget in mind first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.