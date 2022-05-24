Fashion & Beauty: 5 Must-have beauty products for summer

Summer is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to update your beauty regimen to include these 5 must-have beauty products for summer.
The Boost and Sleep Hair & Body washes. Whether you want to start your day with the refreshing scent of citrus, or end you day with some calming lavender, these washes from The Body Shop smell great, work into an amazing lather, and keep you clean and moisturized, day and night.
The Recovering Hair Mask from Valmont. It will help keep those beautiful locks well-nourished this summer in spite of damaging styling, sun, and chlorine.
The This Is Juice Gloss from NYX Cosmetics comes in eight juicy flavours and are packed with five electrolytes and five lip-loving oils.
Bella Aura's Instant Lifting Eye Contour is a 6-in-1 multi-tasking eye emulsion visibly uplifts and rejuvenates the appearance of the eye area by six years in just four weeks. It instantly nourishes, hydrates, firms and noticeably softens the look of lines, wrinkles, and other signs of fatigue.
- Jennifer Cox
