Fashion & Beauty: 4 Ways to improve your skincare

January was a rough month, especially on our skin: fluctuating weather and plummeting temperatures can wreak havoc on our faces. But never fear: spring is right around the corner, and in the meantime, here are 4 ways to improve your skincare so your face looks fresh, healthy, and radiant.
The Plump Right Back Primer + Serum from NYX Cosmetics instantly smooths skin for even makeup application, leaving skin feeling energized, hydrated, and plumped. This super-powered primer serum has five electrolytes to leave skin feeling replenished while providing all day makeup wear.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water now comes in jelly form! It's a gentle face cleanser with micelles that capture dirt, oil, and makeup from eyes, lips, and face. Their formula is enriched with charcoal and salicylic acid to help purify and reduce the appearance of imperfections. It leaves skin behind that feels smoother, softer, and moisturized.
The Revitalift Line-Plumping Water Cream is L'Oréal Paris’ new lightweight face moisturizer that deeply hydrates your skin while replumping any fine lines. The new formula is non-greasy with micro hyaluronic acid as well as three skin-plumping ceramides that help to lock in moisture and protect and strengthen your skin barrier.
Also, their Midnight Cream is a great addition to your night-time skincare routine because it adds cell renewal and antioxidant properties to your skin. The cream contains Vitamin E to replenish the skin’s barrier up to 1.5x faster making your skin look firmer while reducing the sight of wrinkles. The lightweight, non-greasy cream melts into skin, infusing it with antioxidants and 24-hour hydration. Dermatologist tested, this cream is suitable for all skin types.
- Jennifer Cox
