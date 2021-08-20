Fashion & Beauty: 4 Ways to give your hair and skin some post-summer love

After all that chlorine, sun, and carefree attitude, your locks, face and body could use a little TLC. Here are 4 ways to give your hair and skin some post-summer love so it's healthy and nourished for the fall season.
The amika: line of Kure products are sure to cure your hair of sun damage and other fair-weather challenges. The bond repair shampoo is clinically proven to repair and strengthen damages strands. Use the split end hair repair cream to seal 96% of split ends.
Another great amika: product is their flash instant shine mask - it softens and hydrates hair in just one minute.
boscia's vitamin B12 hydration booster serum helps to instantly rejuvenate skin for long-lasting nourishment.
Frank Body's caffeinated scalp scrub is an all-natural scrub that will help promote softer, shinier hair. And it has a yummy peppermint scent too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.