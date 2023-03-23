Fashion & Beauty: 4 Spring beauty trends that will help you put your best face forward

Spring is so close you can feel it! And a new season is the perfect time to revitalize your beauty regime. Whether it's trying a vibrant new shade of nail polish,
There are new nail polish shades out from BKIND, the local company that makes beauty products that are never tested on animals and are safe for the environment. These six new trendy colours, some of which are named after astrological signs, are 77% plant-based and are made with the 21-FREE formula (meaning they don't contain 21 of the most harmful toxins often found in other polishes). The hues are rich, easy to apply, and long-lasting.
After a winter that wreaks havoc on our locks, give your hair some spring TLC with Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo. It strengthens weak hair from the very first wash, and it moisturizes too so your hair is stronger and healthier.
NYX Cosmetics' Face Freezie Cooling Primer + Moisturizer will completely transform your complexion. It does 10 amazing jobs, from smoothing and minimizing pores to tightening, hydrating, softening, and revitalizing skin. You'll also love the cool tingle!
The Gold’n Hour Vitamin C Serum from Bondi Sands is infused with Vitamin C, Liquorice Root Extract, and Kakadu Plum, to help brighten skin just in time for spring. It also reduces the appearance of pigmentation, inflammation, scarring, and redness. After using this serum, you'll be able to put your best face forward this season.
- Jennifer Cox
