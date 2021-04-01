Fashion & Beauty: 4 Skin and haircare products you NEED this spring!

Spring is a great time to upgrade your arsenal of skin and haircare products to put your best face forward this season. After all that winter wear, your luscious locks and radiant skin need a little TLC, and these 4 products will do the trick!
The Frank Body A-Beauty Coffee Scrub at Sephora is a brightening exfoliator that is made with ingredients to help diminish the look of skin imperfections.
The C'est Moi Mellow Marshmallow White Clay Facial Mask combines marshmallow extract and white clay to help balance, refine and smooth your skin, leaving you with a fresh, luminous glow. Sold at Walmart or Walmart.ca.
GENIUS Liquid Collagen is a vegan collagen treatment serum that helps to restore skin's natural bounce and resilience, replenishing and preserving your healthy skin glow.
Oribe's Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner is an ultra-hydrating conditioner that moisturizes, protects, and restores dry, damaged hair to be more healthy and youthful-looking. Available at Sephora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.