Fashion & Beauty: 4 Beauty products launching right now

Spring is a time for refreshing that beauty regimen, and there are a bevy of new products to put on your radar. From donning beautiful nails and accentuating your face to adding some punchy florals to your look, here are 4 beauty products launching right now.
BKIND is excited to launch their latest collection of five unique, hot and trendy shades for summer. This collection will be available from April 30 at the boutique on rue Saint-Laurent as well as on bkind.com.
Get yourself eye products that do it all! Ultimate Glow Shots ($15) from NYX Cosmetics won’t just deliver high-impact shimmer to your lids. These Glow Shots deliver high shine to your cheekbones for the perfect highlight too.
TikTok has reignited a love for adding white eyeliner to your lower waterline to brighten your eyes. This old Hollywood makeup trick to brighten your makeup look has continued to prove its effectiveness. The Maybelline New York TattooStudio Gel Pencil Eyeliner in Polished White is sure to brighten and open the eyes, providing 36-hour waterproof and smudge-proof wear. Available at Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, Jean Coutu, London Drugs, mass and drug retailers across Canada.
This spring, add a bold pop of colour with RUDSAK's standout floral/fruit print. The colourful print was designed in-house and is available as a bodycon dress, reversible jacket, baseball cap and shorts. You can wear the pieces together for a bold look or as separates for a single statement piece. If florals aren't your thing, RUDSAK also has a blush pink vest and glossy cropped bomber jacket for perfect transitional weather dressing.
- Jennifer Cox
