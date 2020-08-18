Fashion & Beauty: 4 Back-to-school trends for kids

Back to school might look a little different this year, but keeping your little pupil stylish doesn't have to change! There are lots of great patterns and looks for this year's star pupils, and these 4 back-to-school trends for kids are on-point.
Messages of positivity. We could all use some encouragement these days - uplifting quotes and phrases are always in good taste.
A nod to the past. Vintage prints are very "in," from cool bands to retro sayings.
And while we're focusing on things from years past, tie-dye and checkered motifs are also being used on everything from shoes and tights to hats and other rad accessories.
Go sporty. Kids want to be comfortable while learning - make sure they have cozy tracksuits and hoodies in their back-to-school wardrobe arsenal.
