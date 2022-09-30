Fashion & Beauty: 3 Fall beauty trends you'll swoon over

With a new season comes new hot trends in beauty and skincare products. If you're looking to add to your beauty arsenal of must-haves, check out these 3 fall trends you'll swoon over.
Multifunctional products. Forget stocking up on two, three, or even four individual makeup items - the Instant Perfector 4-in-1 Glow Makeup from Maybelline pulls quadruple duty to help you scale back on having too many products. It is a primer, concealer, highlighter, and BB cream, all in one. It has an illuminating formula that primes, conceals, highlights, and evens skin tone with light coverage - everything you need to perfect your fall look in an instant!
Faux nails. You can have long, perfectly manicured nails all fall long and achieve this polished look in just minutes thanks to press-on nails. Try the KISS line of nails - they have a wide range of press-on nails with glossy nudes that will be sure to match all those fall sweaters you're getting ready to pull out. You can also opt for bolder, brighter colours that match the changing leaves, or patterned nails that will be sure to catch anyone's eye.
Deep-cleansing hair. Summer days are long, but they also wreak havoc on our hair. Get your hair back on track for autumn by incorporating a deep-cleansing shampoo that will rebalance the pH levels of your scalp as well as your luscious locks. The Ultimate Reset Shampoo For Very Damaged Hair from shu uemura helps cleanse and nourish even the most damaged hair thanks to Japanese-sourced rice extract, which provides super strengthening care.
- Jennifer Cox
