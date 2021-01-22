Fashion & Beauty: 3 Beauty treatment recipes made with ingredients you have in your kitchen

While you may have had to adjust your beauty regimen to include a few less professional treatments these last few months, these 3 beauty treatment recipes made with ingredients you have in your kitchen are easy to throw together and will work wonder on your skin and hair.
Face mask
Thoroughly wash and dry your face. Mix together:
1 cup cooked oatmeal
1 tbsp honey
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 egg white
Apply evenly to cheeks, chin and forehead, avoiding the eyes. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Rinse off to reveal healthy, glowing skin.
Body scrub
Remove old, dry skin by applying this exfoliant all over your body in the shower. Melt 1/2 cup coconut oil and add 1 cup of sugar. You can also add a few drops of your favourite essential oil such as lavender or peppermint. Store in an airtight container and use regularly.
Hair mask
Give those luscious locks some TLC by whipping up this recipe:
1/2 avocado, mashed
1 egg
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp honey
Apply it to wet hair, starting at the ends and then working your way up to your scalp. Let it stay on your hair 10-15 minutes. You can even cover it with a shower cap to seal everything in.
